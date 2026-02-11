Guwahati, February 11: The Election Commission of India has released the final voter list for Assam as part of the Special Summary Revision ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. This exercise is aimed at updating the voter database by adding new eligible voters, deleting names of deceased or shifted electors, and correcting existing details.

The revision is especially important this time as it comes after the recent delimitation of Assembly constituencies in Assam, which has led to changes in constituency boundaries and polling station allocations. ‘Miya Muslims’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Links Electoral Roll Revision to Identifying Foreigners, Says BJP Submitted Nearly 5 Lakh Complaints.

Voters are strongly advised to verify their details to ensure their names appear correctly in the final electoral roll that will be used for the 2026 polls. You can search the electoral roll via the National Voter Service Portal (NVSP), the CEO Assam website, or the official Voter Helpline App. Assam To Undergo ‘Special Revision’ of Electoral Rolls Amid Unnotified NRC: What the Process Involves and Why It’s Unique Ahead of 2026 Polls.

How To Download and Check Name

• Visit the National Voters’ Service Portal or the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer Assam

• Search your name using EPIC number or personal details like name, age and relative’s name

• Download district-wise or booth-wise voter list PDFs for offline checking

• Use the Voter Helpline App to search your name and submit forms digitally

Voters whose names are missing can apply for inclusion using Form 6, while corrections to existing entries can be made through Form 8. Submissions can be done online or via the local Booth Level Officer. The final Assam voter list for 2026 is expected to be published after all claims and objections are processed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 07:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).