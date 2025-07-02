Pathanamthitta, July 2: A five-year-old elephant calf, a popular attraction at the Konni jumbo training centre, was found dead in its enclosure on Wednesday morning, forest department sources said.

The calf, named Kochayappan, was reportedly healthy until Tuesday and had been cooperating well with his routine training, they added. There were no known health issues, and the cause of death will be confirmed only after a post-mortem examination, sources further said.

Kochayappan's playful nature and adorable mannerisms had made him a favourite, especially among children visiting the shelter. The calf was brought to Konni in 2021.