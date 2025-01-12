A 33-year-old female elephant tragically died after slipping and falling into a 70-foot-deep gorge in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district on Friday morning, January 10. According to forest department officials, the elephant was searching for food when it lost its footing while traversing rough terrain, falling onto a large boulder. Though the animal was still alive when forest officials arrived at the scene, it slipped again before they could implement a rescue plan, leading to its fatal fall into the gorge. Tamil Nadu: Wild Elephant Tramples Man to Death in Nilgiri’s Cherambady Village.

Elephant Falls Into 70-Foot Gorge in Nilgiris, Dies

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)