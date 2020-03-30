Emerging Coronavirus Hotspots in India to be Identified by Government as Containment Strategy to Avoid Community Transmission

Coronavirus Pandemic (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 30: Keeping in mind, the tremendous rise in coronavirus patients in the country, the Health Ministry is in the process of identifying emerging hotspots for the infection to put in place a containment strategy and avoid the possibility of community transmission. According to a Times of India report, the government has also tightened its surveillance mechanism to cover migrant workers who are heading out of the city amid the 21-days nationwide lockdown.

Risk profiling mechanism will now be applicable on the migrants who have been on the move. Those with symptoms will be kept in an isolation ward and undergo treatment if tested positive. They will also have to remain under a 14-days quarantine period and will be under rigorous monitoring. 21-Day Lockdown Over Coronavirus to be Extended From April 15? Modi Government Rejects Reports on Extension of Shutdown.

After the lockdown, migrant labourers started leaving the cities in which they were working to their respective hometowns. They were seen walking on highways as they had no money left to have food or pay rent to the tenants. The government requested respective states to look into the problem at the earliest and to arrange for the accommodation and food of the labourers who have been suffering due to the lockdown.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest numbers, the total number of infected people in the state has increased to 215, with fresh cases being reported from Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolhapur and Nashik. The total number of coronavirus cases have crossed 1,000 in the country and with a death toll of 30, with the latest being from West Bengal. The government says that we are still in phase 2 and there has been no case of community transmission till now.