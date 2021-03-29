The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi was delighted to announce about the updated edition of Exam Warriors. He said that the new edition of Exam Warriors has been enriched with valuable inputs from students, parents and teachers.

He also said that substantive new parts have been added that would especially interest the parents and teachers. "Let us all help our youngsters as they appear for their examinations!", he added.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "As the exam season begins, I am delighted to share that the updated edition of #ExamWarriors is now available. The book has new Mantras and a range of interesting activities. The book reaffirms the need to remain stress free before an exam. PM Narendra Modi Appeals Countrymen to Take COVID-19 Vaccine, Reiterates His 'Dawaayi Bhi Kadayee Bhi' Mantra to Avoid Spread of Coronavirus.

How to make exam preparation fun? Is there anything interesting we can do sitting at home while preparing? There is a solution to this...an all new #ExamWarriors module on the NaMo App.

It has many interactive activities for students and parents. The new edition of #ExamWarriors has been enriched with valuable inputs from students, parents and teachers. Substantive new parts have been added that would especially interest the parents and teachers. Let us all help our youngsters as they appear for their examinations!"