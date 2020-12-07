New Delhi, December 7: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday will visit protesting farmers at Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana Border). According to reports, other ministers of the union territory will accompany Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi CM will inspect the arrangements made by his Aam Aadmi Party (APP) government for the farmers protesting against the recently enacted farm laws. Farmers Protest: Punjab Minister Vijay Inder Singla Hands Over Rs 5 Lakh Cheque to Kin of Farmer Who Died During Agitation.

The protest by farmers at Singhu border, against Central Government's Farm laws, entered 12th day on Monday. Several routes leading to the national capital have been closed due to the protest. Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Similarly, Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Bharat Bandh on December 8: Farmers, Trade Unions in 12 States Extend Support for Shutdown Call.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Singhu Border (Haryana-Delhi border) today where farmers' protest, against Centre's #FarmLaws, entered 12th day. Other ministers of Delhi Govt to also accompany the CM. They'll inspect arrangements made by the UT Govt for farmers at the spot. pic.twitter.com/FyiSlR3k9I — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

The Gazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi. Meanwhile, the farmers' unions have called for "Bharat Bandh" on December 8 in protest against the farm laws.

The nationwide strike called by the farmers will take place a day ahead of the sixth round of talks between farm leaders and the Centre. In the earlier rounds of talks, the discussions were held on the MSP (minimum support price) issue. However, the farmers across the country are demanding the complete rollback of the laws.

