New Delhi, January 1: Farmers leaders on Friday announced to hold a march at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) on January 6 if the Centre refuses to accept their demands. President of Swaraj India Yogendra Yadav said that they would soon announce the date when the farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur border would move forward. Farmers’ Protest Against Farm Laws: Delhi Traffic Police Suggests Alternative Routes to Enter, Exit City.

Yadav stated, "The next round of talks with govt will be held on January 4, 2021, & if our demands are not accepted, we will hold a march at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) on January 6. We will announce a date about when & move forward from Shahjahanpur border."

The Swaraj India president said that farmers' two main demands — three farm bills should be scrapped and legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) are still pending. He added, "The claims that 50 percent of issues have been resolved are false." Farmers’ Protest: Delhi Traffic Police Closes Tikri, Dhansa, Singhu Borders Due to Ongoing Protest by Farmers Against Farm Laws.

Yogendra Yadav's Statement:

Notably, on Thursday, some farmers broke barricades and moved forward. Yadav said, "The morcha there was held after consensus of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha here, it was a joint decision. Local & national leadership agreed that morcha should remain in Shahjahanpur for now."

Meanwhile, Yudhvir Singh of Bhartiya Kisan Union said that the government is taking farmers lightly. He stated, "Government was able to disperse Shaheen Bagh protestors, they were thinking to do the same with us but such a day will never come. If govt doesn't take a decision on January 4, then farmers will have to take decision."

The protests now have continued for over a month, and farmers are adamant that they will only discuss the repeal of the three farm bills. On the other hand, the Centre is agreeable to talks but won't repeal the laws. So, there is a deadlock. The controversial laws were enacted by the Centre in September 2020.

