Chandigarh, February 4: As the farmers' protest at Singhu border intensifies, the Haryana government on Thursday extended the ban on mobile internet services in Sonipat and Jhajjar districts till 5 PM on February 5. Bulk messaging services and all dongle services provided on mobile network has also been suspended.Farmers' Protest: Fortification Continues at Ghazipur, Farmers Gear Up for February 6 'Chakka Jaam.'

The mobile internet services were suspended in some districts of the state "to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order” amid a protest by farmers against agriculture legislations. Curb was imposed on the internet services in 17 Haryana districts including Kaithal, Jind, Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjhar Panipat and Chakri Dadri following the January 26 violence during farmers' tractor rally in Delhi. Farmers' Protest: Increased Fortification of Protest Sites On Delhi Side Restrict Agitators' Access to Toilets & Water, Says Report.

In the wake of farmers' protest at the Delhi borders, internet services in various near by areas were disrupted following the Republic Day violence. Meanwhile, the farmer leaders have called for a 'Chakka Jaam' on February 6 to protest against the farm laws.

Scores of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders -Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders- for over two months now against the three farm laws passed by the Centre last September. Eleven rounds of talks between the government and farmer leaders have remain largely inconsequential. The new laws have been termed as 'anti-farmers' by opposition also.

