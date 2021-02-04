New Delhi, February 4: The farmers' protests have become a topic of discussion not only in India but also internationally. According to a Hindustan Times report, the increased fortification of protest sites in Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur has restricted access to toilets, sanitation facilities, and water for the agitators.

The report mentioned that farmers spread across the eight-kilometre-long protest area have to travel long distances to reach toilets or access drinking water. Since the barricading and blockades are on the Delhi side, access to toilets and water tankers provided by the Delhi government has been severely disrupted. India Condemns International Celebrities' Comments on Farmers' Protests, Calls Them 'Neither Accurate, Nor Responsible'; Read Full Statement of MEA.

A day after international celebrities expressed their concerns over the ongoing farmers' unrest in the country and extended their solidarity to the agitation, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday condemned their support calling it 'neither accurate nor responsible.'

Several international personalities including Jim Costa, Meena Harris, Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and among others spoke about the ongoing farmers' agitation in India and their alleged 'oppression' at the hands of the government and expressed their solidarity to the protestors.

