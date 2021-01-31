New Delhi, January 31: The farmers' sit-in protest at Singhu border entered 67th day on Sunday. The security deployment continues at the Haryana-Delhi border and situation remain tense after violence between the protestors and locals n Friday. Meanwhile, scores of protestors from Tikri border joined the protest at Singh border on directions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) to “protect” farmers there.

To further strengthen the protest, a caravan of 700 vehicles including tractors, trolleys, cars, buses among others, will reach Tikri border on Sunday, to support the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws. People continue to pour in at Ghazipur border from various parts of UP, Punjab and Haryana, days after BKU Spokesperson's Rakesh Tikiat's appeal. Freelance Journalists Mandeep Punia & Dharmender Singh Picked up by Delhi Police, Claim Farmers' Leaders, Ask for Immediate Release (Watch Video).

The Union Home Ministry has temporarily suspended internet services at the three protest sites and their adjoining areas 11 pm on Sunday to ‘maintain public safety and averting public emergency’. Haryana government has also extended the suspension of internet services in 17 districts till 5 pm today. The Delhi Police has also closed the NH-24 route to stop more people from joining the protest. Farmers’ Protest: PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Govt Offer on Farm Laws Still Stands; Phone Call Away for Talks.’

After UP Police, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi Police have also filed an FIR against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande, Paresh Nath, Anant Nath, and Vinod K Jose for reporting and tweets on the farmers’ protests and violence across Delhi on January 26.

