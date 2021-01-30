New Delhi, January 30: The Delhi Police on Saturday detained freelance journalists Mandeep Punia and Dharmender Singh in the national capital, reports said. Eyewitnesses claimed that the cops forcefully picked these two journalist, stating that the incident was a threat to free media. Protesters including several farmer leaders demanded immediate release of the two journalists. Farmers' Protest Update: 44 Arrested for Violence at Singhu Border; Around 3,000 Security Personnel Deployed at Ghazipur Border.

A journalist named Sandeep Singh shared a video on Twitter claiming that the Delhi Police had detained Mandeep Punia. In another tweet, Singh shared a video of farmer leader Pandher saying that the Delhi Police forcibly picked Mandeep Punia and media being the fourth pillar of democracy, incidences like this should not happen.

Statement by farmer leader Pandher:

Farmer leader Pandher's statement on detention of Mandeep Punia Credit: Newslaundry pic.twitter.com/vwGsJAY8a5 — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) January 30, 2021

Mandeep Punia being detained by police pic.twitter.com/gHZJ9KtUq0 — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) January 30, 2021

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Yogendra Yadav tweeted about the incident saying that picking up the journalists like this, without any legal basis, is another instance of growing threat to free media. "Just not done. I have known Mandeep to be a passionate and committed journalist. Picking up someone like him, without any legal basis, is another instance of growing threat to free media. Release Mandeep Punia immediately", Yadav tweeted.

Here's the tweet by Yogendra Yadav:

Just not done. I have known Mandeep to be a passionate and committed journalist. Picking up someone like him, without any legal basis, is another instance of growing threat to free media. Release Mandeep Punia immediately. pic.twitter.com/CQmheGqAU4 — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) January 30, 2021

Dr Vineet Punia, Secretary (Communication) of Congress also tweeted saying that Journalist Mandeep Punia has been ‘detained’ by Delhi Police. "I am informed by some journalist friends that he is being accused under 186 IPC (obstructing public servant in the discharge of his public functions)", he tweeted.

Here's the tweet by Dr Vineet Punia:

Thread- Journalist #MandeepPunia has been ‘detained’ by Delhi Police. I am informed by some journalist friends that he is being accused under 186 IPC (obstructing public servant in the discharge of his public functions). I will tell you how he was obstructing the @DelhiPolice https://t.co/42CDMm9L9F — Dr Vineet Punia (@VineetPunia) January 30, 2021

The Central government on Saturday suspended Internet connectivity for two days in Singhu and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) border, and Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border at the request of Delhi Police. The suspension of internet in these areas comes amid incidences violence in Delhi- one which took place during the January 26 farmers' tractor rally, and the clash between protesting famers and local residents at Singhu border on Friday.

