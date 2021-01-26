New Delhi, January 26: In the wake of the farmers; tractor rally in Delhi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday closed the entry and exit gates of various metro stations. In a series of tweets, the DMRC gave the information about the stations whose entry and exit gates were closed due to the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Metro stations on Yellow line which will remain closed are Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines. Meanwhile, entry and exit gates of all stations on Green line have been shut. Farmers' Tractor Rally on January 26 Updates: Protesters From Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur Borders Reach Delhi's Red Fort; Here's What We Know So Far.

Blue line's Indraprastha and Violet Line's Lal Quila metro station will also remain shut. On the Green line, stations which were closed, include Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan, Ghevra, Mundka Industrial Area, Mundka, Rajdhani Park, Nangloi Railway Station and Nangloi. Entry and exit gates of all stations on grey line are also closed. Tractor Rally on January 26 Against Farm Laws: From Routes, Estimated Tractors on Road to Security Arrangements, Here's All About the Mega Rally on Republic Day 2021.

Tweet by DMRC:

Security Update Entry/exit gates of all stations on green line are closed. https://t.co/qsvJv21u3q — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

List of Stations Closed on Yellow Line:

Security Update Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Thousands of farmers marched into the national capital on foot and riding tractors. The tractor parade against the three farm laws started from three sites- Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders on Tuesday after the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath. The farmers' tractor rally has reached Delhi's Red Fort. In some area, the protest turned violet. Police even resorted to Lathicharge and tear gas shells.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020, against the three farm laws. Till now, 11 rounds of talks had taken place between the farmers' representatives and the Centre but the meetings remained inconclusive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2021 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).