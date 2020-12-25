New Delhi, December 25: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait expressed the possibility of farmers attempting to enter the Republic Day 2021 parade with their tractors if their demands on farm laws remain unaddressed till next month. The question of ending the agitation does not arise as 35 farmers involved in the stir have been "martyred", said Tikait.

The farmers will enter the parade using their tractors, with the Indian tricolour being put on the vehicles, he said. The nation will see whether the government will then use water cannons against the demonstrators, the top farmer leader added. Farmers in Noida Beat Plates, Ring Bells Against Farm Laws During PM Narendra Modi's Speech.

"Our protest is going on peacefully for the last one month. Our 35 farmers have been martyred...we will not return unless our demands are addressed," Tikait told a news channel. "We will enter the January 26 parade with tricolour on our tractors. Lets see who will use the water cannon then," he added.

'Farmers Will Enter Republic Day Parade With Tricolour on Tractors' (Watch Video)

The farmers' protest at the Singhu border of Delhi is underway since November 26. Six rounds of talks with the government failed to break ice, as the agrarian unions involved in the stir are firm on seeking a complete rollback of the three new farm laws.

In a statement issued by the United Farmers' Front on Wednesday, the government was told that they are ready for talks, "only if the meaningless amendments" are not offered again. The Union Agricultural Ministry, in its response, said the farmers should return to the negotiating table and discuss a "logical solution".

