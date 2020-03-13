Farooq Abdullah Released From From 7-Month Detention After Article 370 Abrogation, Says 'This Freedom Will Be Complete When All Leaders Are Released'

Farooq Adbullah (Photo Credits: ANI)

Srinagar, March 13: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was released by the union territory government on Friday after seven months of detention. The National Conference leader was detained at his Gupkar Road resident in Srinagar. In his first public appearance in months, Abdullah thanked all people who spoke for "freedom." Former Jammu And Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah's Detention Revoked.

"I'm grateful to people of the State and all leaders and people in the rest of the country who spoke for our freedom. This freedom will be complete when all leaders are released. I hope GoI will take action to release everyone," the 83-year-old NC leader said adding, "I will not speak on any political matter till the time everyone is released." Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Lifts Ban on Social Media Websites in Valley, Move to be Effective Till March 17, 2020.

ANI Tweet:

#WATCH NC MP Farooq Abdullah released from detention, says," I'm grateful to people of the State&all leaders&people in the rest of the country who spoke for our freedom. This freedom will be complete when all leaders are released. I hope GoI will take action to release everyone". pic.twitter.com/zKS6EamydV — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

"In exercise of powers conferred under section 19(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, the Government hereby revokes the detention order dated 15-09-2019 issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar, extended for a period of 3 months vide government order no Home/PR-V/340 of 2019 dated 13-12-2019 and then extended for a further period of three months vide Government Order No Home/PB-V/668 of 2020 dated 11-03-2020 of Dr. Farooq Abdullah son of Late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah R/o Gupkar Road, Srinagar with immediate effect," the revocation order by the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir read.

Abdullah along with other political leaders including his son Omar and Peoples Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti have been under detention since August 5, when Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370.

In September, the Rajya Sabha member was charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA), which allows the government to detain without trial for up to two years. This was the first time that a mainstream politician was charged under PSA.