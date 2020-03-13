Farooq Abdullah to be Released From House Arrest, Former Jammu And Kashmir CM's Detention Revoked

NC Leaders Meet Farooq Abdullah (Photo Credits: ANI)

Srinagar, March 13: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday revoked detention of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah after seven months. Farooq Abdullah was detained at his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar. The three-term chief minister was placed under house arrest in last August when the central government withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status, granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Lifts Ban on Social Media Websites in Valley, Move to be Effective Till March 17, 2020.

"In exercise of powers conferred under section 19(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, the Government hereby revokes the detention order dated 15-09-2019 issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar, extended for a period of 3 months vide government order no Home/PR-V/340 of 2019 dated 13-12-2019 and then extended for a further period of three months vide Government Order No Home/PB-V/668 of 2020 dated 11-03-2020 of Dr. Farooq Abdullah son of Late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah R/o Gupkar Road, Srinagar with immediate effect," the revocation order by the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir read.

Days after he was detained, Farooq Abdullah was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on September 17. His detention was lifted four days after eight opposition parties, in a joint resolution sent to the Modi government, demanded the release of all political detainees in Jammu and Kashmir, including the three former Chief Ministers.

The joint resolution was endorsed by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, CPI leader D Raja, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury and RJD lawmaker Manoj Jha. The leaders, in the joint resolution, opined that "democratic dissent is being muzzled" under the Modi government.