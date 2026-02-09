Dibrugarh, February 9: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he was prepared to face arrest after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reportedly filed a case against him over a now-deleted video, asserting that he stood firmly by his position against what he described as Bangladeshi infiltration. Responding to media queries in Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister said he had no objection if legal action was taken against him.

“I am ready to go to jail. What can I do? I do not know anything about any video. If he has filed a case against me, arrest me. What objection do I have?” Sarma said. However, the Chief Minister maintained that his stand on the issue of infiltration would remain unchanged. “I stand by my words. I am against Bangladeshi infiltrators and I will continue to be against them,” he added. The remarks came amid political sparring between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) over issues related to immigration, citizenship and identity politics in Assam. ‘Poison Spread From Top’: Congress Slams BJP Over Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Purported Video Against Religious Minority.

While details of the complaint filed by Owaisi were not immediately available, it is understood to be linked to a video statement that was later removed from social media platforms. The Chief Minister has repeatedly asserted that protecting Assam’s demographic balance and safeguarding the rights of indigenous people remain key priorities of his government.

He has also maintained that action against illegal infiltration is taken strictly within the framework of the Constitution and existing laws. Political observers see the latest exchange as part of a broader national debate over migration and citizenship, particularly in border states like Assam, where the issue has long remained a sensitive political and social concern. Opposition parties, meanwhile, have accused the BJP of using inflammatory rhetoric to polarise voters, an allegation the ruling party has consistently denied. ‘Politics Must Not Involve Children’: Gaurav Gogoi Hits Out at Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Remarks on His Minor Kids.

The state government has maintained that its measures are aimed solely at identifying and deporting illegal immigrants, without targeting any particular community. No official response from the AIMIM was available at the time of filing this report.

