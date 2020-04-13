Finance Ministry Disburses Rs 29,352 Crore to 32.32 Crore People Through Direct Benefit Transfer Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

New Delhi, April 13: Around 32.32 crore people have received Rs 29,352 crore through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) till April 13, according to the Finance Ministry, here on Monday.

The Rs 1.7 lakh crore PMGKP package was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26 to protect weaker and vulnerable sections of society from the lockdown impact.

Under the package, the government has also announced free grain and cash payment to the poor, women, senior citizens and farmers. It's implementation is being monitored by central and state governments. Auto Sector Crisis: Nirmala Sitharaman Says Government Will Respond to Demands of Automobile Industry.

Thirty-one states and Union Territories have lifted 20.11 lakh tonnes grain of the 40 lakh tonnes for April. Around 2.65 lakh tonnes free ration have been distributed by 16 states/UTs to 5.29 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana. Moreover, 3,985 tonnes pulses have also been dispatched to various states/UTs.

In the statement, the Finance Ministry said 97.8 lakh free Ujjwala cylinders have been delivered. Under the package, the government has decided to distribute free cooking gas cylinders to Ujjwala beneficiaries for three months till June 30.

The advance benefit plan has been lapped up by over 2.1 lakh EPFO subscribers for online withdrawal of Rs 510 crore non-refundable advance.

The government has released Rs 1,000 crore for April for the benefit of 78.74 lakh EPFO account holders where it has decided to make both employer and employees contribution for three months. The beneficiaries and establishments have been informed and FAQs put on the website.

The government has also released Rs 14,946 crore as the first instalment of the PM-KISAN and transferred it to 7.47 crore farmers. Rs 9,930 crore has also been disbursed to 19.86 crore Women Jan Dhan account holders as on April 13.

In addition, the government released Rs 1,400 crore to about 2.82 crore old age persons, widows and disableds. So far, 2.17 crore building & construction workers have received Rs 3,071 crore financial support. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

With regard to MNREGA, the increased rate has been notified with effect from April 1 and Rs 7,100 crore released to states to liquidate pending wage and material dues.

The insurance scheme for health workers has also been operationalised by New India Assurance, covering 22.12 lakh health workers.