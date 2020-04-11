Finance Ministry Transfers Rs 28,256 Crores Among 30 Cr Beneficiaries Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 11: The Union Ministry of Finance on Saturday announced that the Ministry has disbursed Rs 28,256 crores under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package to the beneficiaries under Direct Benefit Transfer. The Finance Ministry even stated that the money has been deposited in the beneficiaries' accounts directly amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Informing about the latest update Union Finance Ministry took to Twitter and wrote, "More than 30 crore beneficiaries have been directly given support through Direct Benefit Transfer amounting to Rs 28,256 crores under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package." Fighting COVID-19: Finance Ministry Releases Rs 17,287 Crore to 14 States; Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal Among Beneficiaries.

Here's the tweet by Union Finance Ministry:

Earlier on Wednesday, the Finance Ministry admitted that the cash position of the government may be stressed in the first quarter of FY 2021 (April-June 2021), due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Following this, the Economic Affairs Department in the finance ministry had categorised government departments in three Categories, i.e. A, B and C. The department also stated that any deviation from the guideline would require prior approval from Ministry of Finance. Coronavirus Economic Package: Government Unveils Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore Scheme, Free Foodgrain, Cash to Deal with Economic Cost of Lockdown.

Also, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced Rs 1.7 trillion (Lakh Crores) relief package for the financially distressed sections of the society. She even mentioned that the ministry is preparing an economic stimulus package. Meanwhile, Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa on Friday assured Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of USD 2.2 billion (about Rs 16,500 crore) support to India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.