Fire in Himachal Pradesh: 80-Year-Old Woman Dies, 10 Houses Gutted in Blaze in Rohroo Town of Shimla District

Shimla, April 26: A massive fire broke out in Chirgaon area of Shimla district. An 80-year-old woman lost her in the blaze. According to reports, 10 houses were also gutted in the fire. The incident took place in Rohhroo town, which is around 120 km from the district headquarters. After receiving the information fire brigade and district, authorities reached the spot. The fire was later doused off. Forest Fire in Himachal Pradesh: Massive Blaze Engulfs Jungle in Chaura Area of Kinnaur District.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter to know the exact cause of the blaze. Sunil Negi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rohru, said, "An 80-year-old woman died and 10 houses gutted in fire in Dugyani Village of Chirgaon in Shimla district. Fire doused with the collective efforts of villagers, fire brigade & Police. Matter will be investigated." Himalayan Queen Train Catches Fire on Kalka-Shimla Heritage Route in Himachal Pradesh; Watch Video.

ANI's Tweet:

An 80-year-old woman died and 10 houses gutted in fire in Dugyani Village of Chirgaon in Shimla district. Fire doused with the collective efforts of villagers, fire brigade & Police. Matter will be investigated: Sunil Negi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rohru #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/7iDRGOy2xK — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

Due to the fire, a thick envelope of smoke engulfed the area, causing panic among the villagers. According to a report published in The Tribune, the fire rendered five families homeless. There are around two dozens of houses in the village.