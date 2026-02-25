Mumbai, February 25: Garena Free Fire MAX has become a sensational hit among gamers since its launch in India. The game offers a short and engaging battle royale experience for players who want to enjoy a few intense, action-packed minutes. The survival battle game pushes players to make strategies and fight enemies while staying in the shrinking safe zone. Players can claim weapons, items and various other rewards in the game by redeeming codes. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 25, 2026 below.

The game welcomes around 50 players in standard matches and lets them choose options such as Solo, Duo and Squad. Compared to the original version called "Garena Free Fire", the MAX version has much more to offer. The original was launched in 2017 but was banned in 2022, while the latest version comes with improved graphics, animation, sound and bigger maps. You can play the Garena FF MAX version on Android and iOS by downloading it from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes will help you unlock gold, diamonds, outfits, weapon upgrades and skins.

Active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, February 25, 2026

A6QK1L9MRP5V

ZRW3J4N8VX56

TFX9J3Z2RP64

WD2ATK3ZEA55

FFPLUFBVSLOT

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

V427K98RUCHZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

RD3TZK7WME65

S7DZ4N8RK1XW

FQ9W2E1R7T5Y

4N8M2XL9R1G3

FU1I5O3P7A9S

S9QK2L6VP3MR

FP9O1I5U3Y2T

B1RK7C5ZL8YT

FZ5X1C7V9B2N

FFR4G3HM5YJN

6KWMFJVMQQYG

JHGS6BW7LA8X

F7F9A3B2K6G8

BR43FMAPYEZZ

H8YC4TN6VKQ9

FK3J9H5G1F7D

FA3S7D5F1G9H

UPQ7X5NMJ64V

FJI4GFE45TG5

4ST1ZTBZBRP9

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for February 25, 2026

Step 1: First, open the Garena Free Fire MAX redemption website by clicking at https://ff.garena.com

Step 2: Now you can log in to the website using Google, Apple ID, Facebook, X, VK ID or Huawei ID.

Step 3: Then, you can begin the Garena FF MAX redemption steps.

Step 4: Now, you must put the Garena Free Fire redeem code in the given text field.

Step 5: “OK” option to continue.

Step 6: Complete the verification process.

Step 7: Thereafter, please check the message of confirmation on your device's screen. After completing the steps, check your in-game mail in Garena Free Fire MAX to claim your rewards. To receive gold and diamonds, log in to your game account and then look for the items in the Vault section. You need to redeem the codes within 12–18 hours, and only the first 500 players can successfully claim them. If you miss your chance this time, don't worry! New codes are usually released the next day, so try again then in Garena Free Fire MAX.

