Fire in Jalgaon: Massive Blaze Engulfs Company in Bhusawal, Black Smoke Fills Sky - Watch Video

Bhusawal, April 26: A major fire broke out at a company in Bhusawal in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Sunday morning. At four fire tenders were at the spot and an operation was underway to extinguish the massive blaze which sent a huge plume of black smoke into the sky. A video of the fire incident showed thick black smoke billowing from the establishment.

According to reports, the fire erupted at Disco Enterprises located at plot number A-12 in Bhusawal's MIDC area. The establishment was completely gutted. The company used to make television sets, air conditioners, coolers and fibres. The blaze reportedly caused damages worth Rs 1 crore. Maharashtra: 200 Shanties Gutted in Major Fire in Nashik Slum; No Casualty.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Fire breaks out a company in Bhusawal of Jalgaon district. Four fire tenders are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/FnnxgIu09o — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

There was no immediate report about any person getting injured in the incident. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Further details about the incident were awaited. On Saturday, a major fire gutted over 200 shanties at a slum in Bhadrakali area of Nashik. There was no report of any loss of life in the incident, police said. However, some fire bridge personnel suffered minor injuries during the firefighting operation, a police official said.