Coronavirus Outbreak in India: First Suspected COVID-19 Death in The Country as 76-Year-Old Man Dies After Returning to Karnataka From Saudi Arabia

Dead Body. Representational Image. (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Bengaluru, March 25: In the latest news, a 76-year-old man who had returned to Karnataka from Saudi Arabia around 10 days back has died. According to a Hindustan Times report, there is, however, no confirmation on if he had contracted the deadly virus. The report mentioned that the victim Mohammed Hussain Siddiqui had returned from Saudi Arabia on February 29 and he fell ill soon after his return.

He was admitted by his family to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences. To check if he had COVID-19 infection, his throat swab was sent for testing. He was shifted to CARE hospital in Hyderabad in the meantime and was on his way back when he died. The Kalburgi district health officials confirmed the death, but no confirmation yet on whether it is linked to coronavirus. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 60 After Reports of One Fresh Case Each From Delhi and Rajasthan.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare announced that with the 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the total cases rose to 60 across the country. The Ministry stated that eight cases are from Kerala and 1 each from Rajasthan and Delhi.

Coronavirus Cases in India:

The Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that the total number of 60 confirmed cases includes 16 Italians. Elaborating further, the Ministry said Karnataka and Maharashtra have reported four and two confirmed cases of COVID-19 respectively. Ladakh has recorded two positive cases while Kerala has till now reported nine cases which includes the three patients who were discharged last month after their recovery.

The scare around coronavirus has led to people preferring to stay indoors and avoiding crowded places. This has led to empty malls and restaurants. According to an Economic Times report, the consumption across malls and restaurants have slipped 15-25 percent over the last two weeks since the spread of novel coronavirus in India.