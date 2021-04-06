Mumbai, April 6: Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani has once again gained the top spot in the Forbes list of India's 10 Richest billionaires. Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of USD 84.5 billion as of March 5, 2021. He diversified his oil and gas empire. Notably, Ambani is at the 10th place in Forbes’ 35th Annual World’s Billionaires Lists. The Reliance industries chairperson is followed by Gautam Adani and Shiv Nadar.

Forbes said, "Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambani accomplished a fund-raising feat, garnering $35 billion through a string of deals to achieve his target of reducing his flagship Reliance Industries' net debt to zero by 2021." Global investors such as Google and Facebook invested in Jio. Meanwhile, Facebook has a 9.99 percent stake in the Ambani-owned company. 2020 Forbes India Rich List: Mukesh Ambani Tops Forbes India Richest List Again for 13th Year, Gautam Adani and Shiv Nadar Follow; Check List.

Here Is The List:

S.No. Names Net Worth 1 Mukesh Ambani $ 84.5 BILLION 2 Gautam Adani $50.5 BILLION 3 Shiv Nadar $23.5 BILLION 4 Radhakishan Damani $16.5 BILLION 5 Uday Kotak $15.9 BILLION 6 Lakshmi Mittal $14.9 BILLION 7 Kumar Birla $12.8 BILLION 8 Cyrus Poonawalla $12.7 BILLION 9 Dilip Shanghvi $10.9 BILLION 10 Sunil Mittal & family $10.5 BILLION

Ambani is followed by Adani Group's Gautam Adani. Adani's net worth increased by five-fold since 2021. Gautam Adani is at the second spot in the list as he got USD 42 billion richer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Adani has been extensively expanding his conglomerate in India by adding ports, airports apart from coal mines. Adani acquired a 74 percent stake in Mumbai International Airport. Previously, the second spot was occupied by Radhakishan Damani. However, this year, his brother Gopikishan Damani is listed separately for the first time.

The founder and former chairman of HCL Technologies Limited is at the third spot, while retailing king Radhakishan Damani is the fourth richest India. Notably, Damani and his brother bought a two-storey building in south Mumbai for a whopping Rs 1,001 crore. Damani's supermarket chain Avenue Supermarts operates 221 DMart stores across the country.

Uday Kotak is at the fifth spot. Lakshmi Mittal, Kumar Birla and Cyrus Poonawala are positioned at the sixth, seventh and eighth spot, respectively. Sun Pharmaceuticals founder Dilip Shganghavi is the ninth richest Indian. Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Mittal and his family are at 10th spot in the Forbes India richest list of 2020.

According to Forbes, India's stock market scaled new peaks in 2021 by shrugging off its pandemic funk. As compared to the last year, the benchmark Sensex is reportedly up 75 percent.

