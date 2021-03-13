New Delhi, March 13: Gautam Adani, an Indian billionaire industrialist, has added more billions to his wealth, making him the biggest wealth gainer this year. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani's net worth jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion, beating even Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Reports inform that the shares of almost all Adani group stocks have rallied at least 50% this year. Adani's wealth has grown manifolds this year on the back of investor excitement around his ports-to-power plants conglomerate.

According to the Bloomberg report, the wealth added by Adani in his kitty is way more than that of Mukesh Ambani which is about $8.1 billion. Moreover, Adani has been extensively expanding his conglomerate in India by adding ports, airports apart from coal mines. Sunil Chandiramani, founder and chief executive officer at Nyka Advisory Services said that Adani has been consistently expanding its business in areas that are resilient to market cycles.

Giving details about the growth in Adani's businesses, the Bloomberg report stated that Adani Total Gas Ltd. has jumped 96% this year while the flagship Adani Enterprises has advanced 90%. Moreover, Adani Transmission Ltd. is up 79%. Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd. have gained more than 52% this year.

