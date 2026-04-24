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World INDIA Bnei Menashe Immigration: Over 250 Indians Claiming Descent From ‘Lost Tribe’ Land in Israel (Watch Video) More than 250 Indians belonging to the Bnei Menashe community arrived at Tel Aviv airport on Thursday as part of a government-backed relocation initiative. The group, which claims descent from the biblical tribe of Manasseh, received a warm welcome with traditional songs and celebrations upon landing.

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More than 250 Indians belonging to the Bnei Menashe community arrived at Tel Aviv airport on Thursday as part of a government-backed relocation initiative. The group, which claims descent from the biblical tribe of Manasseh, received a warm welcome with traditional songs and celebrations upon landing.

The Bnei Menashe, primarily from Manipur in northeast India, are believed to be descendants of one of the “lost tribes” of Israel exiled in 720 BC. Their migration marks the first such arrival since Israel approved a plan in November to facilitate the immigration of around 4,600 members of the community.

The relocation effort is being supported by Shavei Israel, which has helped thousands of Bnei Menashe members move to Israel since the 1990s. According to the organisation, nearly 4,000 individuals have already settled in Israel, while about 7,000 remain in India. India-Israel Relations Set for Major Strategic Upgrade as PM Narendra Modi-Benjamin Netanyahu Talks Focus on Defence, Trade and Innovation Cooperation.

250 Bnei Menashe from India Arrive in Israel Under Government Relocation Plan

⚡️🇮🇱JUST IN: Israel imports Indians and intends to convert their faith to Jewish to grant them citizenship. Israel receives 240 Bnei Menashe immigrants from India, first arrivals since a new government plan. Minister Ofir Sofer welcomed them as Israel moves to bring ~4,600 by… pic.twitter.com/SKi51nhhnh — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) April 24, 2026

Immigration Minister Ofir Sofer described the arrival as a “historic moment,” adding that the government aims to bring around 1,200 community members each year. The newly arrived group is expected to settle in northern Israel and will undergo formal religious conversion to obtain Israeli citizenship.

The community’s oral history traces a long journey through regions including Persia, Afghanistan, Tibet, and China, while maintaining certain Jewish traditions. In India, however, many were converted to Christianity during the 19th century. PM Modi Israel Visit: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Wears Traditional Indian Attire Ahead of Joint Dinner With Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The move comes amid ongoing unrest in Manipur, where ethnic clashes have displaced thousands in recent years. Overall, Israel has seen more than 18,000 immigrants since April 2025, though the figure marks a decline compared to the previous year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).