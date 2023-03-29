Mumbai, March 2: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a woman was allegedly duped by fraudsters to the tune of Rs 6 lakh while she was shopping online. The victim, a 70-year-old retired government employee fell prey to online fraudsters while she was shopping for towels on the internet.

According to a report in the Times of India, the Mira Road resident was cheated by cyber fraudsters of Rs 6 lakh. The incident came to light after the woman approached cops and lodged a cheating was with Kashimira police. In her complaint, the woman said that she bought six towels online which cost her Rs 1,169. KYC Fraud in Mumbai: Matunga Resident Duped of Rs 1 Lakh After Clicking on Link To Update Know Your Customer Information; Three Arrested.

However, while making the payment using a wallet app, the woman ended up paying Rs 19,005. Soon after she ended up paying extra money, the woman knocked on the police station's doors in order to get help to retrieve her excess payment. However, the woman's hassle did not stop there.

Once home, the woman received a call from an unidentified person, who claimed to be from her bank. The woman told cops that the accused asked her to download an app to which the woman obliged. After some time, the woman received messages stating that Rs 6 lakh was withdrawn from her account in six separate transactions of Rs 1 lakh each. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

Realising that she had been duped, the woman approached the cyber police, who immediately lodged a complaint and began investigating the matter. An officer said that preliminary investigations in the connection with the matter revealed that Rs 6 lakh was allegedly transferred to an account in Uttar Pradesh's Ambari village.

