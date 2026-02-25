What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

UN Nuclear Watchdog Unable To Verify Whether Iran Has Suspended All Uranium Enrichment, Size of Its Uranium Stockpile at Affected Nuclear Facilities

Mumbai, February 25: In a significant observation on modern relationships and criminal liability, the Delhi High Court has ruled that the mere act of breaking up does not inherently constitute "instigation" under the abetment of suicide laws. Justice Manoj Jain made the remarks while granting bail to a university professor accused of driving his former partner, a 27-year-old school teacher, to take her own life.

The court emphasised that for a charge of abetment to stand, the provocation must be so severe that it leaves the deceased with no other viable option but to commit suicide. Refusing Marriage After S*x Due to Kundali Mismatch Is an Offense, Says Delhi High Court While Denying Bail in Rape Case.

The Case Background

The case follows the death of a school teacher who was found hanging in her residence in October 2025. Her father subsequently filed an FIR at the Swaroop Nagar police station, alleging that the accused had "trapped" his daughter in an eight-year relationship and pressured her to convert her religion as a condition for marriage. The defense, however, argued that the couple had separated in February 2025 due to strong opposition from the woman's parents regarding their different faiths. The teacher reportedly took the extreme step five days after the accused married another woman in October 2025.

Court’s Observations on 'Instigation'

Justice Jain noted that while heartbreaks are common, they do not automatically trigger criminal liability under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) - the provision corresponding to Section 306 of the IPC.

The court highlighted several key factors in its decision:

Lack of Direct Evidence: There was no suicide note or dying declaration specifically blaming the accused for the instigation.

Time Gap: A "considerable time gap" existed between the couple's last communication in February and the suicide in October.

Absence of Prior Complaints: Despite an eight-year relationship, no complaints of harassment or coercion were filed by the deceased during her lifetime.

Religious Conversion Claims Unsubstantiated

Addressing the allegations of forced religious conversion, the court pointed out that statements from the woman's friends did not support the father’s claims. While her friends acknowledged she was deeply upset by the breakup and the man moving on, they "never claimed anything in relation to conversion of religion". Justice Jain observed that the teacher appeared to be in a state of anguish because her desire to marry the accused could not be realised. The court added that only a full trial could determine if the act was due to provocation or if the deceased was a "hyper-sensitive girl". Delhi High Court Declines PIL for Dedicated Police Cells for Missing Persons, Issues Notice on Separate Plea.

Bail Conditions

The court granted the professor regular bail on a personal bond and a surety bond of INR 25,000 each. As a condition for his release, the accused is strictly prohibited from contacting the victim’s family or attempting to influence any witnesses involved in the ongoing trial.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).