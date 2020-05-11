CRPF Head Constable Martyred in Encounter With Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur District; Gunfight Underway

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bijapur, May 11: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable was martyred during an encounter with Naxals in Chattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Monday. The deceased jawan has been identified as Manna Kumar. He belonged to 170th Battalion of the CRPF. According to reports, a joint team of Special Action Team of CRPF and District Reserve Guards )DRG) of Chhattisgarh police carried out search operation in the Uripal village of the district following intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxals in the area. 3 Naxals Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma.

The gun-battle broke out after Naxals fire on the security forces. In retaliation, the CRPF and DRG troops also opened fire. The encounter is currently underway. At the time of filing this report, there is no information of any casualties suffered by the Naxals. More details are still awaited. Sub-Inspector, 4 Naxals Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon.

On May 8, a carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was also injured in an encounter with security forces at a forest in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI that the skirmish took place this morning when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation in the jungles along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts. The Naxal was later arrested and was produced before a court.