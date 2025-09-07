Mumbai, September 7: One person died and five others, including two minors, sustained injuries after a high-tension wire fell on a Ganapati trolley during a Visarjan procession on Mumbai's Khairani Road, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Sunday. The incident took place during the immersion procession of Gajanan Mitra Mandal on Khairani Road. When the procession reached near Sanman Hotel, Khairani Road in the Sakinaka police station area, six persons received an electric shock while attempting to lift wires from the Ganapati trolley.

According to officials, five of the injured were admitted to Paramount Hospital in Sakinaka and are in stable condition. Another was taken to Seven Hills Hospital, Andheri (East), where he was declared dead. The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Binu Sukumaran, a resident of Gilbert Compound on Khairani Road. The injured are Dharmaraj Sukhdev Gupta (49), Aarush Ashok Gupta (6), Tushar Dinesh Gupta (20), Shambhu Navnath Kami (20), and Karan Vinod Kanojia (14). Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Grand Farewell to Ganapati Bappa Amid Huge Processions in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

The mishap comes amid a series of similar incidents reported during Ganesh immersion processions across the country this festive season. Earlier this week in Karnataka's Vijayapura, a youth lost his life while two others sustained severe burns after coming in contact with a live wire during the immersion of a Ganapati idol. The victim, identified as Shivaji alias Shubham Sakpal (21), a resident of Ramprasad Galli, died on the spot, while Lakhan Chavan and Prabhu Jagate were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Kartik Aaryan Says ‘Miss You’ As He Bids Adieu to Bappa Post Visarjan on Last Day of Ganesh Chaturthi (See Pics and Video).

The accident occurred near Gandhi Chowk, Dobale Galli, when the trio, while manually clearing the live wire with a stick, came into contact with it as the vehicle and the DJ system touched the line. Just last week, a separate tragedy was reported from West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, where a tractor carrying devotees overturned during Ganesh festival celebrations, killing four people and leaving one critically injured.

