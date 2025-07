Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai today, July 15. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows heavy rain triggering waterlogging in parts of Navi Mumbai. The viral clip shows an auto-rickshaw driver pushing his vehicle through a waterlogged street in Navi Mumbai following heavy rainfall in the city. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of Maximum City; Heavy to Very Heavy Rains Likely During Next 2-3 Hours (See Pics and Videos).

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Waterlogging in Navi Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Heavy rain in Navi Mumbai triggers waterlogging in parts of the city pic.twitter.com/HgGmaheUOo — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2025

Navi Mumbai Rains

Heavy rains lashed in many parts of navi Mumbai.#MumbaiRains — Maharashtra Rains (@Maharashtr19450) July 15, 2025

Thane, Navi Mumbai Received Moderate Rains, Says KS Hosalikar

15 July, Mumbai Thane, Navi mumbai recd mod to heavy rains in the past 24 hrs. Mumbai recd 40+ mn rainfall at many places. Thane NM recd 40-70 mm at many places & 70-100 mm at isolated places. Next 48 hrs, Konkan is expected to see the enhanced RF activity. Mumbai rainy day ☔ pic.twitter.com/bxTLWbQe7m — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 15, 2025

#NaviMumbaiRains

Blinding rains in Navi Mumbai — Swapnil Tirthakar (@SwapTirthakar) July 15, 2025

Rain Triggers Waterlogging in Navi Mumbai

Visuals from Sanpada

Navi Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

