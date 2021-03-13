Ghaziabad, March 13: Police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad have arrested a man who was seen thrashing a boy allegedly for drinking water inside a temple. The accused, identified as Shirangi Nanad Yadav, was arrested after a video of him mercilessly beating a boy, named Asif, went viral on social media. Shringi Nandan Yadav is a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar. Muslim Boy Thrashed in Kanpur for Not Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

In the disturbing video, Yadav was seen asking the boy his name, to which he replied that his name was Asif. Yadav was then seen brutally attacking him. The incident reportedly took place near Dasna Devi temple. The video was first uploaded on an Instagram account which goes by the name Hindu Ekta Sangh. Meerut: Youth Beaten by Mob On 'Love Jihad Charge', Day After Girl Gets Thrashed by Police For 'Relation With Muslim Man'.

Muslim Boy Thrashed For Drinking Water Inside Temple:

The video triggered outrage among people who condemned the inhuman incident and demanded action against the accused.

Viral Video Draws Condemnation:

The sanghi mercilessly beat a child who drank water at a temple because he was a Muslim. Next time you tell me “we must have dialogues with these sanghis”, pls note that I’ll be happy to do so only while the perp is strapped to a guerney in a jail cell with a needle up his arm. — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) March 13, 2021

Later, the Ghaziabad Police, on its Twitter handle, informed that Yadav had been arrested and booked for beating the child. "Taking immediate cognizance of the video, teams were formed and the person who beat the boy, Shringi Nandan Yadav, has been arrested," police said.

Ghaziabad Police Take Action:

The condition of the victim remained unknown. It also remains unclear if the victim or his family members lodged complaint. Regardless, people are praising the Ghaziabad Police for their timely response.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2021 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).