New Delhi, October 16: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The 71-year-old leader took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for the infection and is under home quarantine. Azad currently serves as the Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha. Soon after he tested positive for the infection, Azad urged people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for coronavirus and follow the protocol.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in last few days may kindly follow the protocol", Azad tweeted. Azad has been the Minister of Health and Family Welfare. On Wednesday, Congress National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia has tested positive for coronavirus. Punia had been admitted to Yashoda Hospital, Kaushambi in Ghaziabad.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in last few days may kindly follow the protocol. — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) October 16, 2020

In India, the COVID-19 tally inched closer to 74-lakh mark. With a spike of 63,371 new COVID-19 cases, the total case tally now stands at 73,70,469. Of the total cases, 8,04,528 are active coronavirus cases while as many as 64,53,780 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals across the country. The death toll in India has mounted to 1,12,161 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

