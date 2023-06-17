Panaji, June 17: The Goa police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly raping and circulating obscene videos of a minor girl, an official said. Valpoi police have registered a case against the man under Goa Children's Act, Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Neighbour Kills Elderly Woman, Buries Body in Courtyard in Lucknow; Arrested.

A senior police official said that the parents of the girl had filed a complaint against the accused earlier this month after which he went underground. The man befriended the minor girl and later raped her and shot her obscene videos, said the complaint.

Police tracked down the accused to Gadag in Karnataka, where he was arrested and brought to Goa, he added.