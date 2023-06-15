Lucknow, June 15: An elderly woman was murdered by her neighbour who buried the body in the courtyard at his house in Lucknow. The woman's family members had lodged a missing report with the police on Monday.

DCP North Zone, Qasim Abidi said the family members of the victim suspected their neighbour Mohammed Qasim who was interrogated by the police over the woman's disappearance. Delhi Shocker: Elderly Woman Brutally Murdered in Dwarka Area by Domestic Help, Associate; Detained.

Police sources said the suspect initially cooked up stories, but later confessed that he had killed the woman. "The police found footage in which the woman was seen going towards the house of the suspect," said the DCP. Delhi Shocker: Elderly Woman Found Dead at Her House in Karawal Nagar, Police Suspect Murder.

The body was exhumed from the house of the suspect and the autopsy revealed that the woman had a head injury. The suspect used to address the deceased as 'sister'. The alleged accused has been arrested but the motive behind the crime is not yet known.

