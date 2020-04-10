Good Friday 2020 Messages: PM Narendra Modi, Congress Party & Other Politicians Remember Sacrifice Made by Lord Christ to Serve Humanity on this Day

Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 10: On the occasion of Good Friday today, PM Narendra Modi has greeted the entire nation today. He remembered the courage and sacrifice which Jesus made and how he devoted his life to serving others. In a tweet, he said, "Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. His courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice. On Good Friday, we remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service and justice."

Other politicians have also wished people on this day. Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Christians across the countries observe the day remembering the pain which Christ endured on the cross for the sins of people. This year, people have been advised to stay at homes and not to go to church, amid the nationwide lockdown which prohibits any kind of mass gatherings.

Check PM Narendra Modi's wish:

Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. His courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice. On Good Friday, we remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service and justice. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

Congress party also tweeted wishing people on this day and said that how Lord Christ's teachings of love, forgiveness and compassion must be inculcated by everyone to sail through this difficult time in which we are today.

Here's what Congress Party has wished:

Lord Jesus Christ’s teachings of love, forgiveness & compassion must be inculcated by one and all to sail through these times. Wishing everyone a blessed #GoodFriday. pic.twitter.com/L9gGRvO60H — Congress (@INCIndia) April 10, 2020

Check Naveen Patnaik's tweet:

Offer my solemn prayers on #GoodFriday. May Lord Jesus Christ's sacrifice guide us in the path of peace, love, compassion, harmony and universal brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/QRgxpbL84q — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 10, 2020

Here's what Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has tweeted on Good Friday:

My greetings to all on the occasion of Good Friday. It is a day of prayer and to remember Lord Jesus' teachings of compassion, service and sacrifice. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 10, 2020

Here's Suresh Prabhu's wish on the occasion of Good Friday:

The day to reflect,the day to remember,the day to know the sacrifice of #JesusChrist #GoodFriday — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 10, 2020

According to The Bible, Jesus was crucified on a cross along with two criminals on either side. He was betrayed into the hands of the Roman soldiers by one of his 12 disciples Judas Iscariot for merely 30 silver coins. Jesus was accused of blasphemy as he called himself the 'Son of God'. He was taken to four different courts a day before his death and as nothing was being told in his favour during the interrogation, he was sentenced to death. Hence, the crucifixion of Jesus is hence a day of mourning for Christians.