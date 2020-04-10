Good Friday 2020 HD Images With Quotes: WhatsApp Messages, SMS And GIF Greetings to Send on the Day Commemorating Jesus' Crucifixion

Messages on Good Friday 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Christians across the countries observe the day remembering the pain endured by Jesus on the cross for the sins of people. It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday. Christians across the countries observe the day remembering the pain endured by Jesus on the cross for the sins of people. Good Friday 2020 falls on April 10. As we observe Good Friday 2020, we bring to a list of you Good Friday 2020 HD Images, quotes by Jesus and WhatsApp messages and SMS you can share on the day. The list also includes thoughts of love, hope and mercy which can send your near and dear ones. Good Friday 2020 Date: Know Significance, Traditions And History Related to the Christian Observance.

According to the Bible, Jesus was beaten and mocked by Roman soldiers and was crucified on Calvary mountain in 33 AD. According to Christian beliefs, on the third day, Jesus rose from the dead. His resurrection is celebrated as Easter by Christians. Easter 2020 will be observed on April 12. Christians around the world observe Good Friday with special sermons and prayers. Enactments depicting Jesus Christ's life is held. This is followed by Easter Sunday, when Christians gather with family and friends with celebrations and grandeur. Good Friday 2020: Here’s Why You Should Not Say A ‘Happy Good Friday’ To Your Christian Friends.

Good Friday 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Photo)

“May Your Faith in God, Bring Peace to Your Hearth & New Hope in Your Live. May God Always Bless You!”

Quotes on Good Friday 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

“May the Loving-Kindness of the Most High God Be With You As You Take the Time to Reverence His Name This Good Friday.”

Good Friday GIF!

Good Friday 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

“May This Good Friday Start With Fasting & Prayers so That We Can Bring God’s Mercy & Forgiveness on All Mankind. Let’s Pray Together.”

Quotes on Good Friday (Photo Credits: File Photo)

“I Pray to Lord for You, Let His Blessing Shine Upon You on This Holy Day and May He Always Keep You in His Loving Care.”

Good Friday Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

“May the Darkest Night End and the Sun Rise. Have a Positive Hope This Good Friday!”

While Good Friday is an important day for Christian, ensure that you do not wish anyone saying 'Happy Good Friday' as it marks the death of Jesus. With most people across countries being in quarantine due to coronavirus lockdown, celebrations have been cut short. You hope you observe the day at home with your closed ones.