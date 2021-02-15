Mumbai, February 16: Google Translate was showing the wrong translation of ‘God Bless You’ into Hindi on Sunday. The translation for the phrase ‘God Bless You’ on Google Translate, showed ‘अस्सलामु अलैकुम’ (Assalam Alaikum) instead of the correct translation ‘भगवान आपका भला करें’ (Bhagwan Apka Bhala Kare). The error was pointed out by Twitterati, and Google immediately fixed it.

People started reacting on Twitter after they noticed the wrong translation and immediately pointed it out to Google.

Twitterati pointed out the wrong translation:

Google ke hindi translation me God bless you type karne se assalum walekum bata raha hai..Shadyanta har jagah ho raha hai. — Anil Yadav (@AnilYadav298) February 15, 2021

Here's another tweet:

Google translates ‘God bless you’ to ‘Assalam Alaikum’ in Hindi, Which Is Wrong!!! pic.twitter.com/wLbLkre3mZ — Mohd Fasiuddin (@MohdFasiuddin10) February 14, 2021

People sharing a screenshot on Twitter after the error was rectified:

Thank you @GoogleIndia @GoogleTranslatr @Google for correcting following translations 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Congratulations to all #HinduEcoSystems members and all contributors who have sent their feedback. Translation of “God Bless You” corrected now 😄 Remember unity is 💪 @HinduEcosystem_ pic.twitter.com/hPxnF3CXFG — Hitesh Prajapati (@HiteshPrajapt7) February 15, 2021

People suggested changes after submitting the feedback which appears on the right bottom corner of the translation box. In the next step, a form will appear. In this form, choose the option ‘This translation is wrong’.

