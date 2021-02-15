Mumbai, February 16: Google Translate was showing the wrong translation of ‘God Bless You’ into Hindi on Sunday. The translation for the phrase ‘God Bless You’ on Google Translate, showed ‘अस्सलामु अलैकुम’ (Assalam Alaikum) instead of the correct translation ‘भगवान आपका भला करें’ (Bhagwan Apka Bhala Kare). The error was pointed out by Twitterati, and Google immediately fixed it.

People started reacting on Twitter after they noticed the wrong translation and immediately pointed it out to Google.

People suggested changes after submitting the feedback which appears on the right bottom corner of the translation box. In the next step, a form will appear. In this form, choose the option ‘This translation is wrong’.

