New Delhi, November 23: Google has responded to allegations surfacing on social media after a post claimed the company is using Gmail messages and attachments to train its Gemini AI model. These claims might have caused confusion among its users in the past few days. Google has clearly denied the allegations, calling them “misleading,” and said it does not scan personal Gmail data for training its Gemini AI model.

The viral post alleges that Google is using your emails and attachments to train Gemini and accuses the company of making changes to its privacy policy. It even suggests that turning off Gmail’s "smart features" is the way to prevent their data from being used for AI training. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: ChatGPT, Story TV, Google Gemini, Kuku TV and Meesho Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps by Android Users This Week.

X User Warning to Gmail Users

IMPORTANT message for everyone using Gmail. You have been automatically OPTED IN to allow Gmail to access all your private messages & attachments to train AI models. You have to manually turn off Smart Features in the Setting menu in TWO locations. Retweet so every is aware. pic.twitter.com/54FKcr4jO2 — Dave Jones (@eevblog) November 19, 2025

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on November 20, user (@eevblog) issued a warning to Gmail users. The post read, "IMPORTANT message for everyone using Gmail. You have been automatically OPTED IN to allow Gmail to access all your private messages & attachments to train AI models. You have to manually turn off Smart Features in the Setting menu in TWO locations."

Gmail Says ‘We Do Not Use Your Gmail Content To Train Our Gemini AI Model’

Let's set the record straight on recent misleading reports. Here are the facts: • We have not changed anyone’s settings. • Gmail Smart Features have existed for many years. • We do not use your Gmail content to train our Gemini AI model. We are always transparent and… — Gmail (@gmail) November 21, 2025

Google has rejected the viral claims that Gmail data is being used to train its Gemini AI model. In a post on X on November 22, Gmail said, “Let’s set the record straight on recent misleading reports.” The tech giant said that no user settings have been changed, and that Smart Features have been part of Gmail for years. Gmail further noted, "We do not use your Gmail content to train our Gemini AI model. We are always transparent and clear if we make changes to our terms & policies." Grok 4.1 Update: Elon Musk Announces xAI’s Latest Model Will Spend More Compute Time Thinking To Improve Accuracy.

The confusion appears to come from a smart feature personalisation settings update that Google introduced in January. The update allows its users to control smart features separately for different services. Smart feature settings let users decide how much personalisation they want by controlling how their Workspace data can be used to personalise Workspace and other Google products. In a blog post, Google said, "smart feature settings are more streamlined and easier to understand, empowering you to make more precise decisions over which smart features to use."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Gmail). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

