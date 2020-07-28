Gorakhpur, July 28: A minor was abducted and killed by his kidnappers in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Monday. Baliram Gupta was kidnapped on Sunday and his father Mahajan Gupta was asked to pay Rs 1 crore ransom for his release. On Monday, he was found dead. The body of the 14-year-old boy, stuffed in a sack, was recovered from a jungle area near a canal. While five accused have been arrested, two more are absconding. Five, Including Two Friends, Held for Killing Abducted Kanpur Lab Technician.

According to reports, Baliram, a resident of Jungle Chhatradhari village in Gorakhpur, had gone missing on Sunday. His father Mahajan, who runs a grocery store and also works as a property dealer, received a call from kidnappers who demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore to release Baliram. Mahajan then informed the police who constituted six teams and tracked the man who made the ransom call. Gutka Trader's Grandson Abducted in UP's Gonda; Rs 4 Crore Ransom Demanded.

"We zeroed in on SIM providers and arrested accused Dayanand Rajbhar of Jungle Dhoosar village who confessed they killed the boy on Sunday, stuffed his body in a sack and threw it in Kewatia nullah in the area," SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta was quoted by TOI as saying. Dayanand named Ajay Gupta of Jungle Dhoosar and Nikhil Bharti of Mishroulia village as his accomplices and both of them were arrested.

Rinku Gupta and Nitesh Paswan of Jungle Dhoosar were also taken into custody for selling mobile SIM used for making ransom call. Two more people involved in the kidnapping and killing of Baliram have been identified as Nitin Chauhan and Ajai Chauhan. The deceased boy was the only brother of five sisters. His body had injury marks on the throat. According to the police, Dayanand, who is also a property dealer, knew that Baliram's father had bought land and believed that he was quite rich.

CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Compensation, Orders Strict Action:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 5 lakh aid to the boy’s family and hearing of the case in a fast-track court. He also directed officers to take strict action against those involved in the kidnapping and murder and consider booking them under the National Security Act. The incident comes days after two back-to-back sensational kidnappings in Kanpur and Gonda.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).