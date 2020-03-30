Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala: Pathanamthitta DC, Local MLA Trek 3 km to Provide Essential Commodities to Tribal Settlement During COVID-19 Lockdown

Pathanamthitta District Collector PB Nooh (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Pathanamthitta, March 30: Kerala is the worst-hit state due to coronavirus, as the number of COVID-19 cases rose close to 200. Upholding their duties in this time of distress, Pathanamthitta District Collector and Konni MLA trekked three kilometres to provide essential commodities to tribals living inside a forest during the coronavirus lockdown. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 32 After 52-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies in Pune.

The Avanippara tribal settlement stays 12 kilometres inside the Periyar wildlife sanctuary. One needs to cross the Meenachil River to reach there. According to a report published in India Today, 37 tribal families living in the area were running short of essential supplies due to the 21-day countrywide lockdown. Coronavirus Cases in India Surge to 1071.

Local ward councillor informed CPI(M) MLA KU Janeesh Kumar about the problem of shortage of food faced by the tribal settlement. Kumar along with a team of volunteers, decided to deliver food and other essentials in the area. Pathanamthitta district PB Nooh also volunteered for the mission. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here.

“These tribal settlements are generally very difficult to access. In this situation, we had to give them more attention. We have strict directions in this regard, and we are giving utmost care to all marginalised sections,” reported the media house quoting PB Nooh as saying. As per the local MLA, the authorities with the support of volunteers are delivering food, medicines and essential supplies to the needy, free off cost under the project named “Kaithangu”.

In Kerala, the number of COVID-19 patients has risen to 194. One person also lost his life due to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, in India, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 1071 on Monday. Till now, 31 deaths have also been reported in the country.