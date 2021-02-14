New Delhi, February 14: In the case pertaining to the 'Toolkit' for farmers' protest shared by Greta Thunberg on Twitter, the Cyber Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Sunday arrested arrested a 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru. The Delhi Police said that Ravi is an Editor the Toolkit Google Doc and among the key conspirators in formulation and dissemination of the document. "She started a WhatsApp group and collaborated with others to make a tootlkit," said the police in its official statement.

"In this process,they all collaborated with pro Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State," said the Delhi Police. Adding that Ravi was the one to share the toolkit with Thunberg , and later asked her to remove the main document from the social media after its incriminating details accidentally got into public domain. Greta Thunberg 'Toolkit' Case: Delhi Police Cyber Cell Arrests Climate Activist Disha Ravi For Allegedly Spreading Google Document Related to Farmers' Protest.

Ravi has reportedly pleaded that she had edited two lines only. However the Delhi Police says , "This is many times more than the 2 lines editing that she claims." In the case, the police on February 4 had registered a case against the creators of the toolkit. A complaint was filed under sections - 124 A, 154 A, 153 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Greta Thunberg Tweets Updated Version of Google Doc ‘Toolkit To Support Farmer Protests’ in India After Backlash.

Expressing solidarity with the ongoing farmers protest in India, climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared a 'toolkit' on Twitter on February 3. As per reports, the toolkit included a document on details of January 26 protests, schedule of online and street protests, details about the internet ban and background of the farmers' protest.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws passed by the central government in September last year. They have been agitating against the three agriculture laws since November 26 and demanding to repeal the 'anti-farmer' laws. Several rounds of deliberations between the farmer leaders and centre have largely been inconsequential.

