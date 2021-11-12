Mumbai, November 12: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Mumbai on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Akansha Kharatmol. The accused, 25-year-old Akshay Athavale, reportedly murdered his ex-wife over suspicion that she was having an affair with someone. The incident took place in Mumbai’s Chembur area.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused was angry as Akansha did not respond to his birthday messages on November 9. On Wednesday at around 10 am, the victim was on his way to Dharavi. The accused followed her on his bike. He overtook the autorickshaw in which she was travelling. Delhi Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife in Burari, Arrested.

After overtaking the auto, Akshay pulled Akanksha out of the vehicle and stabbed her multiple times. Passersby took the victim to Shatabdi hospital. She was declared brought dead by the doctors. The accused was booked for stalking and murder. He was arrested and was sent to seven-day police custody. Hyderabad Shocker: 47-Year-Old Man Murders Wife Over Suspicion on Character, Absconding.

The deceased worked as a receptionist at a nursing home in Dharavi. The couple got married in 2019. Both Akshay and Akansha used to live in Vashi Naka slums in Chembur. They fell in love with each other. Both got married at Bandra court in 2019. However, they got divorced this year. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

