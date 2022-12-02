Mumbai, December 2: Veteran actor Paresh Rawal on Friday apologised for his statement linking gas cylinders, Bengalis and fish during a campaign speech in Gujarat, saying his reference was to illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. The apology came after a huge backlash from the Bengali community and some others on social media.

"Of course the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi N Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise," the 67-year-old actor and former BJP MP wrote on Twitter. Paresh Rawal Apologises For His ‘Cook Fish Like Bengalis’ Comment Made During A Rally In Gujarat.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra didn't seem too impressed. "Actually Kemchho Slapstickman need not have apologised. The 2nd part of Cook Fish like Bengalis is 'Have Brains like Bengalis'. Most nobel laureates than any other Indian state, buddy boy…," she posted on Twitter.

Video of Paresh Rawal Speech:

Gas cylinder will become cheaper again, inflation will go up & down but what if Rohingyas start living next to you? Gujarat people can tolerate inflation but not this ... Way they deliver verbal abuses. A person among them needs to wear diaper on his mouth: Paresh Rawal in Valsad pic.twitter.com/25iruyNhSa — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) November 29, 2022

Rawal had taken up the issue of gas cylinder prices, an emotive poll issue, at a BJP rally in Valsad district on Tuesday. "Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi?

"What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?" Rawal had said. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Stunning Fireworks Show Welcomes PM Narendra Modi During His Roadshow in Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

The first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections were held on Thursday and the second phase will take place on December 5. The votes will be counted on December 8.