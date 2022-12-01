Stunning fireworks adorned the sky during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday. PM Modi held a three-hour-long mega roadshow spanning 16 assembly constituencies for the second phase of the State Assembly elections. The roadshow covered more than 50 km starting from the Naroda Gam. Video: PM Narendra Modi Stops His Convoy to Make Way for Ambulance During Mega Roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Stunning Fireworks Show Welcomes PM Narendra Modi:

#WATCH | Fireworks adorn the sky in Gujarat's Ahmedabad during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow#GujaratElectionspic.twitter.com/dZpz6KT4aV — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

