Gandhinagar, July 23: In view of heavy rain, two national highways passing through Porbandar and Kutch, along with 10 state highways have been shut down by Gujarat government. Gujarat's Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey confirmed the evacuation of 736 individuals to safer zones, alongside the successful rescue of approximately 358 people.

A total of 302 roads inclusive of 271 panchayat roads were closed. To date, 736 people have been transferred to safe locales. Dams are filled in Junagadh Valsad, Gir-Somnath, Porbandar, and other districts. Narmada Dam is currently 67 per cent full, with other dams being filled to their brim. Gujarat Rains: NDRF Team Conducts Rescue Operation in Junagadh District Amid Incessant Rainfall (Watch Video).

NDRF Team Conducts Rescue Operation in Junagadh

#WATCH | Flood like situation in parts of Gujarat due to torrential rain, NDRF conducts rescue operation in Junagadh (22/07) (Video source - NDRF) pic.twitter.com/s3B5bGX0fB — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

Severe Waterlogging in Parts of Ahmedabad

#WATCH | Gujarat: Severe waterlogging in parts of Ahmedabad due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/jKy73jWN1O — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

In the wake of ongoing heavy rain, nine teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched to the most affected districts. Junagadh, specifically, is benefiting from the aid of two teams each from the NDRF and SDRF, who are engaged in rescue and relief operations. Gujarat Flood Video: Cattle, Vehicles Wash Away in Massive Flash Flood Triggered by Heavy Rains in Junagadh.

The Meteorological Department has warned of continued heavy rainfall in districts including Gir-Somnath, Junagadh, Kutch, Porbandar, Valsad, and Navsari in South Gujarat, even on Sunday.

