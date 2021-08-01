Sabarkantha, August 1: A 19-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district by consuming poison on Thursday. The girl ended her life as her boyfriend reportedly blackmailed her that he would share her intimate photos and videos on social media. The deceased’s mother registered the complaint against her daughter’s boyfriend. The deceased has been identified as Nikita Parmar. The incident took place in Kannai village of the district. Uttar Pradesh: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide After Her Neighbour Posted Objectionable Photographs of Her on Social Media.

The 25-year-old accused Ahmed Abbas Masih was arrested by the police on Saturday. According to a report published in The Times of India, Masih was booked for blackmail and abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused was blackmailing her into having physical relations with him. Mumbai Shocker: Teen Ends Life After Girl Rejects Marriage Proposal in Video Chat.

“The girl feared that her reputation would be ruined once the accused uploaded her private photos on social media. Masih was forcing her to have a physical relationship with him,” reported the media house quoting PSI Pinalben Chaudhary of the rural police station of Himatnagar. Masih had reportedly divorced his first wife. He was in an extramarital affair.

As per the TOI report, Masih had married for the second time and was living with his family. He was also in touch with Parmar and was forcing her to have physical relation with him. The girl’s death had led to communal tension in the village/ The police have tightened the security in the village to avoid any untoward incident. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

