Surat, November 24: A 20-year-old youth was allegedly lynched by a group of 15 men in Gujarat's Surat district over suspicion of him being a thief on Wednesday morning. The youth was reportedly tied to an electric pole and was thrashed to death. The deceased has been identified as Samadhan Koli. He hailed from Maharashtra and had come to Gujarat for work.

Seven accused have been arrested so far in connection with the case. These accused belong to a different district of Uttar Pradesh and are working in textiles factories in Sachin GIDC. Koli worked in a brick kiln firm in Vyara in the Tapi district and used to stay at his work site. Maharashtra: Man Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Being Thief in Solapur.

On Tuesday evening, Koli had come to Surat for work. According to a report published in The Indian Express, on Wednesday at around 4 am, the victim knocked on the door of a house in the labour colony at Gujarat Housing Board in Sachin. A man named Shiva Gagaram Paal opened the door and suspected Koli to be a thief. He informed his neighbours, and soon people gathered and started beating the victim.

The group reportedly thrashed Koli with wooden sticks after tieing him to the electric pole. A local informed the police about the incident. After reaching the spot, cops found that blood was coming out of Koli's mouth and other parts of the body. The police called the deceased's cousin brother, Rahul Ahire, who identified him as Samadhan Koli. Koli's body was sent to SMIMER hospital for postmortem. Delhi Mob Lynching: Two Men Suspected Thieves Beaten to Death at Azadpur Mandi.

Ahire lodged a police complaint. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302, 342, 143, 147,148, 149 against the accused, reported the media house. The deceased was a resident of Jetpur village in Amalner Taluka of Maharashtra.

