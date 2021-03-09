New Delhi, March 9: Two men in their early twenties were beaten to death by a group of people in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi early on Tuesday morning. The deceased persons have been identified as Lokesh and Bhaiya, who were accused of pickpocketing before being beaten to death. The police have arrested two persons in connection with the case.

According to the police, the incident took place at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. On getting to know about the incident, the police immediately reached Shop No. A-241 in the Azadpur Mandi, where one Lokesh (24) from Bhadolla village, Delhi, was found in an injured condition. Another person named Bhaiya (24), a resident of Jahangir Puri, was also found in an injured state a few metres away.

Both the injured persons were shifted to the BJRM Hospital where they were declared brought dead by the doctors. After analysing the CCTV footages of the locality, the police managed to narrow down on the accused persons. Uttar Pradesh Lynching: Rape Accused Brutally Thrashed After Being Caught By Villagers in Sachendi Area, Succumbed to Injuries.

"The two men were beaten to death on suspicion of pickpocketing. We have arrested two accused in the case. Further investigation is on," said Usha Rangnani, DCP, North West Delhi.

The two accused have been identified as Rakesh (45) and Sunil (28). Both have shops in the Azadpur Mandi. The police said that when Lokesh and Bhaiyya allgedly tried to steal mobile phones and money from some people, they were nabbed and beaten up.

Based on the CCTV footage, more suspects are being idenified and several teams have been formed to arrest the remaining accused persons.

