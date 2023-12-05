Valsad, December 5: In a puzzling and tragic incident, a beggar in his 50s was declared dead due to starvation in Valsad despite possessing cash amounting to Rs 1.14 lakh. The man was discovered lying near Gandhi Library, prompting a concerned shopkeeper to dial emergency services on Sunday, December 3. The shopkeeper, reportedly from Dhobi Talao area, spoke Gujarati and explained that the beggar had not moved for days.

Upon receiving this information, emergency medical technician Bhavesh Patel and his team reached the site. They found the elderly man's health deteriorating and subsequently admitted him to Valsad Civil Hospital for treatment. According to multiple reports, the hospital staff discovered a significant amount of cash on the beggar, consisting of 38 Indian currency notes of Rs 500, 83 notes of Rs 200, 537 notes of Rs 100, and additional notes of Rs 20 and Rs 10. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Assaulted, Her Hair Pulled by Spa Manager in Ahmedabad; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

The currency was meticulously arranged and wrapped in small plastic bags found in the beggar's sweater and pant pockets. Despite medical attention, the man succumbed to hunger, having not consumed any food in the preceding days, as indicated by Dr Krishna Patel of Valsad Civil Hospital. Dr Patel revealed that the patient, visibly hungry and with critically low blood sugar levels, requested tea upon arrival. Despite immediate treatment, he succumbed to starvation within an hour. Gujarat Shocker: Parents of Five Kill Baby Blaming Her For Car Accident, Arrested.

The beggar's identity remains unconfirmed, and Valsad police are investigating the matter, taking custody of the systematically arranged cash. The postmortem report indicates death due to hunger, adding a sad note to the perplexing circumstances surrounding this tragic event. The police are actively seeking information about the man's identity, with initial attempts proving unsuccessful as no one in the Dhobi Talao area recognised him.

As per reports, the identity of the beggar remains unconfirmed, with police initiating an investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death. Valsad town police inspector BD Jitiya mentioned efforts to determine the man's identity, including sending teams to the Dhobi Talao area, where he claimed to reside. The postmortem report affirms the cause of death as hunger, raising questions about the circumstances leading to such a tragic end despite the beggar's possession of a substantial amount of money.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2023 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).