Surat, May 2: In a spine-chilling incident, an 18-month-old baby was allegedly killed by her parents considered her to be a "bad omen". The accused husband and wife were arrested from their home in Sayla taluka of Surendranagar district on Sunday. The couple blamed the toddler for the reason behind the car accident. Following this, they took this extreme step. The accused were Mansukh Jograjiya (38) and his wife, Prakashben (35).

According to a report published by the Times of India, the deceased baby was identified as Ruhi. She was the fifth and youngest child of Jograjiya. The toddler's dead body was found on April 28 with multiple injuries from a sewage canal behind a hotel near Sayla town. The police zeroed in on the Jograjiya couple after both gave evasive answers during the interrogation. Based on this, the cops intensified the probe. Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Minor Girl Killed by Father, Grandfather Over Love Affair, Body Thrown in River.

The accused couple said they had gone to a temple in another village, but their car went off the road, and they met with an accident on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway. Following this, they blamed the child for the accident and termed her a bad omen. The police said the father 'throttled' the baby following which she fell unconscious. The couple then dumped the dead body in a sewage canal near a hotel in Sayla before returning home. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Held for Killing Her Three-Month-Old Daughter in Nashik.

In February, a local court in Punjab convicted the woman and her husband of culpable homicide not amounting to murder over four years after an infant girl died after being slammed on the floor by her mother. According to police, in August 2018, the couple had an altercation at home, during which Pooja slammed her 25-day-old daughter Nayra on the floor in a fit of rage. The next morning, the couple took the infant to GMCH, Sector 32, where she was declared dead, following which they buried her.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2023 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).